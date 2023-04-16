SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SGMA opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.03. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

