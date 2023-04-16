Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 512,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.78. The company had a trading volume of 219,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,493. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $315,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.