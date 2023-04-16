Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $107.56 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.54.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

