Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Barclays

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skillsoft Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $248.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Skillsoft by 20.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,451,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 248,814 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Skillsoft by 231.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 264,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 184,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Skillsoft by 1,007.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 60,489 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

