SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in March

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,479,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 1,983,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 672.7 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SoftBank Group stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03.

Institutional Trading of SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Featured Articles

