Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,900 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the March 15th total of 233,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Soluna Stock Down 2.3 %

SLNH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 394,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Soluna has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soluna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Soluna by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 166,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soluna in the first quarter valued at $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soluna in the first quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Soluna in the first quarter valued at $307,000. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

