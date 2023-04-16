Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Up 50.6% in March

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNOA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 116,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.76% and a negative net margin of 54.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

