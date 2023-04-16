Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOHO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,168,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 488,577 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 23,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

