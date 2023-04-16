Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 435.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOHOB remained flat at $24.23 on Friday. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

