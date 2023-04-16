Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 458.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Source Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 10,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,243. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

Source Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Source Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

