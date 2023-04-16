Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 458.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Source Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 10,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,243. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33.
Source Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
