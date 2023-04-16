Sourceless (STR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $400.17 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $400.17 million and approximately $0.31 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01905984 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $64.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

