SP Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

