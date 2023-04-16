SP Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 503,417 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 503,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,000. Bank of America makes up about 2.2% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 156,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $236.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

