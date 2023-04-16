SP Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ICF stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

