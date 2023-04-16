SP Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,592 ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. SP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 449.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 76.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UWM opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

