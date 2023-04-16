SP Asset Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMM opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

