SP Asset Management LLC Invests $5.89 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.08.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.51 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $252.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

