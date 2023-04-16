SP Asset Management LLC Invests $527,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.