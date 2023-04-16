SP Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

