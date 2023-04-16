SP Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 442,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,000. Nutanix makes up approximately 1.5% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 1,027,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,170,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 584,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

NTNX opened at $25.50 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

