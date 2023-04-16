SP Asset Management LLC Takes $700,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $244.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $269.48. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

