S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $100,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0 %

S&P Global stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.86. 959,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,493. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $403.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.50 and a 200-day moving average of $340.62.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

