Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 428 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.40 and its 200 day moving average is $196.69. The stock has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

