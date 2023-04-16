Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 913 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 45,650.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.01. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

