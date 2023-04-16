Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,284 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Best Buy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.38 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

