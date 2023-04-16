Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $151,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average of $169.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

