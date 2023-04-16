Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $59,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $588.84 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.36 and a 200 day moving average of $548.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

