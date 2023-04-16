Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Boston Partners grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,297,000 after buying an additional 5,161,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Shares of BMY stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.