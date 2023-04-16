Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 366 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after buying an additional 377,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,211,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,819 shares of company stock worth $24,021,423. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $333.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

