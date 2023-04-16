SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises about 2.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.