SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is CGN Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 166,034 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. 977,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

