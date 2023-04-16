SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Reduced by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,619 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.3% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $46,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $64.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

