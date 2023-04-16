Spell Token Reaches Market Cap of $85.36 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Spell Token has a market cap of $85.36 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Spell Token

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Buying and Selling Spell Token

