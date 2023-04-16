Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6061 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 4.1 %
OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $72.05 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.