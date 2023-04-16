Square Token Price Tops $11.79 on Major Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Square Token has a market capitalization of $24.38 million and $3.14 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $11.79 or 0.00038965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 13.01605554 USD and is down -28.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,019,667.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

