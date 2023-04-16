STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 196,563 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.36 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.