Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,737 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

