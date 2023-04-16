Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $6,978,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 916,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.47. 3,963,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,195. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

