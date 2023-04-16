Starvest plc (LON:SVE) Insider Purchases £21,360 in Stock

Starvest plc (LON:SVE – Get Rating) insider Gemma Cryan purchased 267,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £21,360 ($26,452.01).

Starvest Stock Performance

LON:SVE opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.82. The stock has a market cap of £4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 0.85. Starvest plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.70 ($0.17).

Starvest Company Profile

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

