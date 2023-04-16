State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 142,194 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,194 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Prologis were worth $135,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prologis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,994,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.76. 2,957,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,864. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.