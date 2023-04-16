State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 413 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $68,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $487.99. 843,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.