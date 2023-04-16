State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,890,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 3.66% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 130,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

