State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,340,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,362,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,937,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,591,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742,988. The company has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.16.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

