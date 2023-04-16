State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $55,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $267.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.