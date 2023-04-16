State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $49.09 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $49,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.51. 1,988,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

