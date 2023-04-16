State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $46,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.72.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $20.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.03. 3,075,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,338. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $522.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

