State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 868,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $87,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RTX remained flat at $101.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).
