Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,680,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 24,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Stellantis stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,262. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $1.1664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

