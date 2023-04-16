Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $144.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 38,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,507,306 shares in the company, valued at $579,729,697.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $2,060,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 75,208 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

