Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Hold

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRAY. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay Stock Down 29.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ViewRay by 82.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.